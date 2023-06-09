Presidential Tribunal: Judge Slams Tinubu’s Lawyers Over Tactics Used To Manipulate Proceedings

The presidential election petitions tribunal issued a caution to Akin Olujimi, the attorney representing President Bola Tinubu, during proceedings on Friday.

The tribunal noted Olujimi’s consistent objections that lacked clear explanations.

Olujimi had opposed the presentation of an appointment letter issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a presiding officer involved in the February 25 presidential election.

He did not immediately provide reasons for his objection, telling the court that the details would be included in his team’s final statement.

Presiding Justice Haruna Tsammani expressed concern over Olujimi’s repeated objections without adequate explanation, a pattern that has become characteristic of the responses by those defending the case.

The lead judge expressed that such actions could make it difficult for the tribunal to determine issues, as it remains unclear whether the objections are against the evidence itself or its admissibility.

Lawyers representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC have become known for frequently opposing the moves of counsels representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP), and Peter Obi.

Presidential candidates from the LP and PDP have separately lodged accusations against the electoral body.

They alleged that the February 25, 2023, presidential election was manipulated in favour of Tinubu.