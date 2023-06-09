‘Please Take Your Child To Rehab’ – Wife Of Davido’s Cousin Begs Adeleke’s Family

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Davido’s cousin, Shina Rambo, has called on the Adeleke’s family to help their child get help from a rehabilitation center.

Naija News reports that Korth disclosed this via her Instagram page on Thursday night, after announcing she is officially divorced and also put out her wedding rings for giveaway.

She further shared a jaw-dropping WhatsApp conversation between her and her ex-husband.

In the chats, Sina Rambo accused Korth of being abusive, stressing she was lucky she didn’t tell him about their divorce when they were together.

According to Korth, Shina Rambo would have thrown a punch at her if they were together.

She, however, advised women to do better in raising their sons to help them respect women.

She wrote: “Someone would have thrown another blow at me. Abusive look at the word you use for a woman who mothered your child. We, moms, need to raise boys better so they can actually respect women.

“Someone should please come and take their child to rehab. Them green are getting to their brain”

Recall that the couple had been involved in a messy fight, Korth called out Rambo on social media and accused him of being a deadbeat father.

She also accused him of cheating, taking money from her without paying back, and owing the hospital where their baby was delivered in the USA.