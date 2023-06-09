Photo News: Tinubu Meets Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Other Traditional Rulers

On Friday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with top traditional rulers in the country.

Though some of the traditional rulers, Naija News understands, were represented at the meeting, which is part of a series of engagements the President has been having with key stakeholders across the executive, legislative, business, and traditional institutions since he took over the government from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Tinubu took an oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at Eagles Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Present at the closed-door meeting was the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, who is the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Another prominent monarch present at the meeting was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, Naija News reports.

Other prominent people at the meeting include Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar; the Emir of Kano; the Obi of Onitsha; Tor Tiv; Etsu Nupe; Deji of Akure; Shehu of Borno; Elegushi of Ikate; Jaja of Opobo; Lamido of Adamawa; the Emir of Zazzau; Gbong Gwom Jos; Attah Igala; Alake of Egbaland; Shehu of Borno; and a representative of the Oba of Benin.

See photos from the meeting below: