NYSC Reveals Identities Of Two Dead Corps Members In Enugu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of two corps members in a motor accident.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened at the boundary between Ugbawka and Nara in Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The two corps members were on their way to Calabar from Onitsha for their primary assignment, when the tragic incident occurred.

The Coordinator of NYSC in Cross River State, Andrew Zemoh, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, June 8, 2023, identified the victims as Giveth Nzubechukwu Okwuowulu and Ada, both from Anambra state.

He said the duo lost their lives when the vehicle they were travelling with veered off a bridge and plunged into a river.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, Zemoh clarified that only two members of the corps died in the crash, contrary to reports making the round on social media.

According to him, the parents and other officials have since evacuated the bodies and deposited them in a mortuary.

He added that 25-year-old, Giveth Okwuowulu, will be laid to rest on June 14, 2023, in her hometown, Otolo Nnewi, in Nnewi Local Government Area.

Man Kills Wife, Cuts Off Her Private Parts

In other news, the police authority in Malawi has apprehended a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her of cheating on him.

The suspect, Mkwate Chimbizi, reportedly murdered his wife in the Ngabu area of Chikwawa, Malawi.

A statement credited to the South East Police Region spokesperson, Edward Kabango, alleged that Chimbizi severed his wife’s breasts and private parts before beheading her.

The police officer’s statement made available in the public domain on Friday, June 9, 2023, said that Chimbizi suspected that his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, was having an extramarital affair.

Kabango said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, June 8, and led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head, which had been found in a decomposed state.