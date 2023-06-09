Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 9th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 9th June 2023.

The PUNCH: Five days to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu’s meetings with lawmakers-elect failed to resolve the crisis over the All Progressives Congress zoning arrangement. The APC National Working Committee had micro-zoned the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President seats to Senator Godswill Akpabio from South-South and Senator Jibrin Barau from North-West, respectively.

The Guardian: Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with 109 Senators-elect and 360 House of Representatives members-elect at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. At the meeting, coming a day after Tinubu’s parley with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers-elect, the President urged them to close ranks and support the APC consensus candidates for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

Vanguard: The Federal Government’s fiscal operations in the early part of this year have resulted into a 22.8 per cent rise in deficit spending in February 2023. The development was driven by a huge drop in oil revenue during the period. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in its Monthly Economic Report, MER, for February 2023 released yesterday, indicated that the deficit during the month of February was N513.05 billion, bringing the total deficit for the first two months of 2023 to N931 billion.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met members-elect of the 10th National Assembly across the different political parties and charged them to work together to choose good leaders for both chambers after their inauguration on June 13. Although Tinubu met the lawmakers behind closed doors, THISDAY gathered that the president also told the gathering to go into the next session of the National Assembly with the single resolve of putting the nation ahead of partisanship in the discharge of their duties.

The Nation: The support base of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been endorsed for Senate President by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), widened yesterday. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s parley with National Assembly members-elect has boosted his chance and the aspiration of Tajudeen Abbas for the House of Representatives Speaker.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday urged elected members of the National Assembly to support Senator Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom) to become the Senate president and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) as speaker of the House of Representatives. Tinubu said this when he met a joint session of the National Assembly member-elect comprising senators and members of the House of Representatives across all parties.

