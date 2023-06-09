Nigerian Celebrities Console Mercy Johnson As She Bids Late Father Final Farewell After Burial

Nigerian celebrities, Rita Dominic, Juliet Ibrahim, Kemi Afolabi and others have extended a supporting hand to their colleague, Mercy Johnson following the burial of her late father Daniel Johnson.

This comes after the actress shared photos of her father’s burial on Instagram on Friday morning, thanking God for the successful burial.

She said, “‘What we once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose’. I will keep all my memories close to my heart. Thank God for successful burial…May we never be in this position again. I appreciate all your love and prayers. It meant a lot.”

Reacting in the comment section, Rita Dominic said: “Praying for strength for you and your family.”

Juliet Ibrahim, Waje and Yvonne Jegede sent the actress heartwarming emojis.

Kemi Afolabi said, “Sorry about your loss sis, May God strengthen you and the entire family.”

Actor Junior Pope wrote, “Take heart sis.”

Mercy announced her father’s death last month with an old video showing when he celebrated his 74th birthday.

The actress said the pain she felt in her heart over his death was the greatest she had felt.

“For the rest of my life Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don’t think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

“They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

“Rest In Peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel. D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me,” she wrote.