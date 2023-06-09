Naby Keita Will Join Werder Bremen After Five Years In Liverpool

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, whose deal with Liverpool expires this summer, will join Werder Bremen once the 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14.

Liverpool bought the 28-year-old Guinean midfielder from RB Leipzig in 2018 for a club record £48 million. He played in 129 games and scored 11 goals for the Premier League club.

Naby Keita who has been a fairly important member of coach Jurgen Klopp’s side since he arrived at Anfield, had a very tough 2022-2023 season at Liverpool. The Guinea international managed to play just eight league games due to injuries.

Naby Keita who is currently 28-year-old was permitted to leave Liverpool in May and was given a guard of honor on May 20 when coach Klopp and his boys played their last home game of the season which was against Aston Villa.

Before he departed from Liverpool, Keita helped the Merseyside club to win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, and EFL Cup in five years.

On Friday, the head of scouting and professional football at Werder Bremen announced, “Several clubs are obviously going to be interested when a player like Keita is available on a free transfer.

“He suffered an injury setback at the start of this season and that meant he didn’t play as often as he’d have liked to.

“We now want to get him back to his best.”