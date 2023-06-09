Matawalle’s Residence In Zamfara State Raided, Vehicles Seized

Vehicles were unexpectedly seized from the residence of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

The confiscation involved a number of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and occurred during a raid on Matawalle’s residence in the Gusau region on Friday.

Naija News had earlier reported that a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode confirmed that Matawalle’s residence was raided.

The current state Governor, Dauda Lawal on a local radio had alleged that Matawalle took away several government vehicles and office equipment, claiming they were his personal belongings.

Lawal just two days after assuming power, accused Matawalle of taking 17 government vehicles and stripping state property, including televisions and cookers, from the government house.

He issued a five-day ultimatum to the former governor to return the allegedly taken vehicles.

Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Idris, issued a statement detailing the ultimatum and the governor’s intent to recover misappropriated state funds and properties.

The governor also alleges that a suspicious contract was awarded by Matawalle for the purchase of vehicles, totalling over N1 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also indicated that Matawalle is under investigation for alleged misappropriation of N70 billion.

The former governor, in response, accused the commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding a $2 million bribe.

The exact number of vehicles recovered from the ex-governors residence remains unverified at the time of filing this report.