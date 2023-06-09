List Of Traditional Rulers, Govt Officials That Attended Meeting With President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday met with top traditional rulers from around the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is part of his consultation with key stakeholders within the nation, Naija News reports.

The traditional rulers who visited under the auspices of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) used the opportunity to congratulate the President on his electoral victory and wish him well in the task of ruling Nigeria.

They also assured him of their commitment to collaborate with him in the task of national development.

Those in the meeting included the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Emir of Kano, the Obi of Onitsha, Tor Tiv, Etsu Nupe, Deji of Akure, Shehu of Borno, Elegushi of Ikate, Jaja of Opobo, Lamido of Adamawa, Emir of Zauzzau, Gbong Gwom Jos, Attah Igala, Alake of Egbaland, Shehu of Borno, as well as a representative of the Oba of Benin.

Some top government officials present at the meeting were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.