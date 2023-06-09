Tinubu Meets Ooni of Ife, Other Traditional Rulers Today

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday meet with leading traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country.

Naija News reports that the meeting with monarchs from across Nigeria will be held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting today at the State House with the traditional rulers is at the instance of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

President Tinubu is expected to rally the traditional rulers to support the fuel subsidy removal. He is also expected to plead with them to educate their subjects on the economic reasons behind his decision.

Sources at the Villa told WesternPost that the former Lagos State Governor will also share his vision for the country with the traditional rulers and how he plans to govern the country by doing justice to every part of the country.

Since Tinubu assumed the presidency on May 29, 2023, he has been meeting various leaders across in a move to build national consensus around some of the socio-economic problems confronting the country.

After announcing fuel subsidy removal which triggered disruption in fuel supply last week as a result of hoarding by fuel stations, Tinubu has meet governors elected on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress, and met all the 36 state governors under the platform of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.