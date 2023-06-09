Senators Set For Emergency Meeting Over 10th NASS Senate Presidency Tussle

Some lawmakers have called for another emergency meeting over the tussle for the 10th Senate Presidency.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu met with some lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

At the initial meeting, Tinubu openly endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the 10th Senate Presidency, a development that had been argued by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are supportive of another candidate.

Reports obtained on Friday morning, however, revealed that three Senators-elect, Abdulaziz Yari, Jimoh Ibrahim and Elisha Abbo, have called for a counter meeting slated for June 9 at 9 pm at the Fraiser Suites, Abuja.

The notice of the meeting was reportedly signed by Abbo, a lawmaker who became infamous four years ago as ‘the Sex Toy Senator’ when the news of him slapping a young girl at a sex toy shop in Abuja went viral.

It was gathered that Abbo and Jimoh Ibrahim are leading the battle for the emergence of former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, as the new Senate President against President Tinubu and APC leadership’s choice of candidate.

Earlier, during his meeting with the lawmakers, Tinubu maintained his position about Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the leadership positions as the 10th NASS Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

The Nigerian leader also expressed his desire and that of his administration to work in harmony with the 10th National Assembly in the overriding public interest.

Unfortunately, while all other legislators-elect of the ruling APC from both chambers were at the Presidential Villa to meet with the President and Commander-in-Chief on the Nigerian project on Thursday, Yari, Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) and Elisha Abbo (Adamawa) were reportedly absent.

Tinubu said it was natural and in the spirit of national unity and equity that the position of the Senate President be given to the Christian citizens, adding that they must not be seen as wanting to kill Christianity in Nigeria

However, Abbo reportedly insisted that the lawmakers should be allowed a free hand to choose leaders without any interference from the President or the ruling party.