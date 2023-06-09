Jay Jay Okocha, Ighalo React As Obafemi Martins Denies Welcoming Triplets

Nigeria international and Al Hilal forward Odion Ighalo and retired legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha have reacted to a post of former footballer, Obafemi Martins debunking a report alleging he welcomed a set of triplets.

This comes after the 38-year-old, via his verified Instagram page shared a photo of himself and some persons carrying a set of triplets.

Buttressing about the photo and how it came about, the former Nigerian star said the photo was taken during his foundation’s donation to a maternity hospital for underprivileged mothers, urging that the public to disregard the rumour.

In his words: “Please note there is fake news circulating that I have had quadruplets, these are stupid rumors formed by someone looking for fame.”

Reacting to the post, both Ighalo and Jay Jay Okocha posted a laughing emoji.

Martins is married to Ghanaian-Italian Abigail Barwuah, sister of Mario Balotelli.

The ex-Newcastle United player scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Super Eagles, representing Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008 and 2010 and for the FIFA World Cup in 2010.