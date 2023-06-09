“It Is Over For The PDP” – Imansuangbon Declares As He Joins Labour Party

Edo State politician, Kenneth Imansuangbon has joined the Labour Party (LP), days after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician also declared the PDP as a dead party in Edo State, saying it is over for the party and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imansuangbon made the submission on Friday in Abuja after he was presented with the membership card of Labour Party by the embattled National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure.

He also declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State on the platform of the LP if he gets the party’s ticket.

In his words, “All that I need is a free and fair primary. With that, I will get the ticket of the party. By the time I get the ticket, it is over for the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.

“PDP is dead. I have taken the glory away; the shine. By 2024, the Labour Party will form a government in Edo State.”

Responding, Abure assured Imansuangbon of a free and fair governorship primary, adding that the Labour Party has no intention of compromising its standard.

Abure said: “It is going to be a level playing field. There are several examples to show. When we did the Anambra primary it was the best.

“For Edo and Ondo I assure you that it will be free and fair. We have made that standard and we will not renege on it. Our party is built on integrity and we will deliver on it. We cannot be seen to be abandoning this principle because expectations are high.

“One of the challenges we have with the elites is that we have no role models, only few to emulate compared to what we had in the first Republic.

“Young Nigerians are looking up to us to provide credible leadership. Therefore we cannot perform below or disappoint them.”