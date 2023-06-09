I Am Living My Worst Fear, Nothing Scares Me Anymore – Sophia Momodu Opens Up On Live Video

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur, Sophia Momodu has said that her worst fear is presently happening to her.

According to the babymama of Afrobeats star, Davido she is no longer scared of anything because she has already experienced her worst fear.

Momodu lamented that she never wanted to raise a child alone but unfortunately that is her situation right now.

Naija News reports that the mother of one has been in the news for some time now claiming that she has been single handedly raising her daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Momodu first hinted at Davido not taking up his fatherly responsibilities after she posted online about wanting to change her daughter’s surname from Adeleke to Momodu.

In a recent chat with an associate on live video, Momodu once again reiterated that she is now the only parent raising her daughter therefore living her worst fear.

The mother of one jokingly added that she is scared of being a billionaire. The logic behind the joke being that people often say one’s worst fear would happen to them and hopefully she ends up being a billionaire some day.

Watch the video below,