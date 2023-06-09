Hilda Baci Bags Endorsement

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has revealed that she recently just bagged her first endorsement weeks after her marathon cooking quest.

The chef via her Twitter account on Thursday revealed that she signed an amazing deal with a brand that has her heart.

Although, she did not disclose the deal she signed, she expressed joy ‘through stunning photos.’

She wrote: “Guess who is going to sign her first endorsement deal?”

She continued saying, “I have the best news and I can’t wait to share with you all. I signed an amazing deal with this brand that has my heart.When I tell you guys who they are, you will understand.

“In the mean time, I thought to share my joy through these pictures.”

Naija News recalls that the 27-year-old gained popularity following her 100 hours of marathon cooking to surpass the previous Guinness World record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019 for the longest time spent by an individual on cooking.

After the feat which she achieved about two weeks ago, Baci is yet to get an official confirmation from Guinness World Records though the organization said they have taken notice of her attempt.