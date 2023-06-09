Glasgow Rangers Make £9 Million Offer For Bright Osayi-Samuel

Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers reportedly made a £9 million offer for Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer.

Leeds United and Bournemouth in England have also been mentioned in connection with the versatile Nigerian defender.

According to viral reports, Leeds United have started negotiations with the representatives of Bright Osayi-Samuel about a potential transfer.

The 25-year-old started his professional career playing 79 games for Blackpool before switching to Queens Park Rangers, where he played 115 games.

He then decided to leave English football in favor of joining Turkish SuperLig giants Fenerbahce in 2020, and at the end of the 2022-2023 season, Osayi-Samuel made 100 appearances for the Turkish side in all competitions.

The Turkish giants are reportedly open to offers for Osayi-Samuel in the range of €10 million with the hope that the fee would help them relieve some of their financial burdens because they need the money to pay Mert Müldür’s summer transfer fee.

On the other hand, the manager of Rangers Michael Beale, is said to be prioritizing signing a right-back this summer, and Bright Osayi-Samuel is said to be a perfect fit for what he wants.

Hence, Turkish newspaper Sporx claimed there is a high possibility that the Nigerian defender could end up moving to Scotland this summer if Rangers meet Fenerbahce’s asking price.

“Michael Beale is looking to steal a march on Leeds and Bournemouth. The latest report from Sporx says that Rangers have tabled an offer of £9m – as they prepare for a Champions League third-round qualifying match,” the Turkish publication claimed.