From G-5 To G-Strings, Hustler United – Sowore Blasts Wike Over Meeting With Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) in the last election, Omoyele Sowore, has berated the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other members of the G-5 over their recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Wike and the other governors had met with Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday.

Reacting to the meeting via a tweet on Thursday, Sowore stated that Wike and his cohorts were trying to hustle for appointments.

He insisted that the governor is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence.

The tweet reads, “FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED! From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor).

“The hustle is real. @GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the ex-Abia Gov. Isi-Slippers, and that loudspeaker and Mr. Do-Nothing from Benue who used “Fulani” as an excuse to never get anything done, not even salaries of his workers. Like the Bourbons of France, “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.” [sic].