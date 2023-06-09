Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Suspends Emefiele As CBN Governor

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the suspension of Emefiele in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Naija News understands Emefiele’s suspension, which is with immediate effect, is linked to the ongoing investigation of the activities of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Following the directive suspending him from office, Emefiele has been directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

Reacting to the suspension in a Twitter post, Fani-Kayode described Emefiele as the living manifestation of everything evil who has destroyed Nigeria.

The former minister said he is happy for the apex bank and the nation in general that Emefiele has been suspended.

He, however, said that the former CBN boss must face the full wrath of the law for his alleged crimes against humanity, conspiracy to thwart the will of the Nigerian people, and his alleged attempt to subvert and scuttle the country’s democracy.

He wrote: “The beast called Godwin “The Greed” Emefiele has finally been suspended. He is the living manifestation of everything evil and never has a single individual destroyed Nigeria as much as him. His atrocities are legion.

“I am happy for Nigeria and for Central Bank that he has gone. Now he must face the full wrath of the law for his crimes against humanity, his treasonable acts, his funding of terrorism, his massive & monumental thievery & corruption, his wicked and barbaric ways, his conspiracy to thwart the will of the Nigerian people and his attempt to subvert & scuttle our democracy. He must and will be brought to justice.”