El-Rufai: Catholic Priests Write Gov Uba Sani, Make Demand

The Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria chapters of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) have asked Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to disclose his position over the recent comment of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, in a viral video, said he and some northern governors used religion as a political tool to give victory to President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai further said the victory of Tinubu silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

He added that in the course of the electioneering campaigns, when Christians tried to ask questions on why the Muslim/Muslim Ticket, he deceived ‘them’ that it was not for religious dominance when in reality, the tickets, both nationally and at the state level, were for Islamic domination.

Reacting in an open letter on Thursday, the NCDPA said El-Rufai’s comment was a “declaration of Islamic political supremacism in Kaduna state and Nigeria.”

The letter reads: “Having soberly considered the contents and implications of such communication by a former state governor who is known to be your close ally, we feel compelled to write you, to know where you stand with regard to the commotions Mallam El-Rufai intends to propagate and perpetuate in our state.

“We write you today because we are responsible stakeholders in the affairs of our beloved state with our own congregations and followers.

“Mr. Governor, we do not intend to conclude that you are in agreement with all the content of the former governor’s utterances, as you have given no explicit reason to suggest so (yet), even though you were present at the occasion!

“We, therefore, earnestly expect your direct official reaction to the utterances of your predecessor in office.”