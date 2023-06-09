Edo Catholic Priest Murdered

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a reverend father, identified as Charles Igechi, under the Benin Archdiocese in Benin City, Edo State.

It was gathered that the priest was killed by the gunmen on Wednesday on Agbor Road at Bypass area in Ikhueniro axis of Benin, on his way to his place of assignment.

Speaking to Leadership, a priest within the Benin Archdiocese who craved anonymity confirmed the killing of the Priest.

“It is true, he was killed. Nobody was with him when he was killed by gunmen, you would see how bullets entered his body. His body was found in bypass,” he said.

Reacting in a statement, the Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, said that the issue had been reported to the police.

He expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

Akubeze said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back on his way to his place of assignment and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State.

The statement read: “With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on August 13, 2022 and who until his death was the vice principal of St. Michael College, Ikhueniro.

“We therefore wish to solicit for your prayers for the happy repose of his soul. I kindly wish to use this medium to inform all priests that there shall be a Mass for the peaceful repose of Rev. Fr. Charlies Onomhoale Igechi, tomorrow June 9, 2023 at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre’s Chapel at 10:00am.

“I entrust you all to the maternal intercession of our Lady of Sorrow. May God continue to guide and protect all the faithful in the Archdiocese of Benin City and may the soul of Rev. Fr. Charles Igechi find peace and tranquility in the loving embrace of our risen Saviour. Amen.”