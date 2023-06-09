Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Lawmakers-Elect From APC, PDP, LP, Others Emerge

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a significant meeting with elected lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and four other parties who will form the 10th National Assembly.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were among the notable attendees at the State House Conference Hall in Abuja.

Tinubu urged lawmakers to prioritize national interests over party politics as they perform their duties.

He called on them to cooperate in selecting “good leaders” for the 10th National Assembly.

Conveying the President’s message, Gbajabiamila, who is slated to become the President’s Chief of Staff, stressed the importance of the next four years for the country’s development and the need for a harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the President.

The APC emerged victorious in the recent elections, securing more than 170 of the 360 seats in the House of Representatives – the most by any party.

The PDP secured over 100 seats, followed by the LP and the NNPP.

Several lawmakers from the APC have expressed their ambition to become the next Speaker of the House, while Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Kalu, and Godswill Akpabio are among those seeking the Senate Presidency.

Despite the APC officially zoning the positions of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker to specific regions, some party members are calling for a review of this decision.

They argue for the inclusion of the North Central geopolitical zone and against the North-West holding two positions, but the party leadership maintains that the North-West deserves recognition for giving the President the highest vote tally.

As the competition for leadership within the National Assembly heats up, candidates Abass and Kalu met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa earlier in the month.