Burna Boy Speaks After Davido Called Him ‘New Cat’ In Music Industry

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, seemed unbothered after his colleague, Davido referred to him as a ‘new cat’ in the music industry.

Naija News reported that Davido, during a recent interview making the rounds online said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner said he was excited to see ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now dominating the music industry.

The statement generated mixed reactions online with many netizens anticipating the response of Burna Boy to Davido.

Surprisingly, Burna Boy ignored Davido’s comment as he took to his Instagram page to share photos from his London concert.

The ‘Stand Tall’ crooner who recently made history as the first African artiste to sell out 80,000 capacity venue in London, took out time to celebrate his success.

Burna Boy noted that his lifelong dream has always been to unite people from diverse backgrounds, and his performance in London allowed him to realize this aspiration.

He wrote: “Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. London, thank you for making it possible for me at my biggest show to date! Shout out to my family @theuglygram @santansave @popcaanmusic and Stormzy.

“We’re living an impact for eternity. Love, Damini”