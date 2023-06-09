Burna Boy: Davido Breaks Silence Amidst Heavy Backlash

Afrobeats Superstar, Davido, has broken his silence after coming under heavy backlash over his comment on his colleague Burna Boy.

Recall that Davido on Thursday had stated that he was pleased about the fresh artistes coming into the music industry and making a difference.

He described the artistes as new cats, mentioning Burna, alongside Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake.

Davido had insisted that he and Wizkid were among the first Nigerian artiste to attain fame.

However, this statement was greeted with heavy backlash as many believed new cats to represent up-and-coming artists.

Hours after, his lawyer, Prince, took to his Instagram story to share a video of him and Davido on the road, heading for an event sponsored by Martell.

In the clip, Davido admitted that everywhere was heated up, but he added that things will cool down and everyone would be fine eventually.

Another part of the clip shows them partying hard at the Martell event, without any care of worry about the outside world.

