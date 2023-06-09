Buhari’s Former Aide Hits Aisha Yesufu Over Claims That Tinubu Imposed Himself On Nigerians

Former Presidential aide, on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has slammed Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, over claims that President Bola Tinubu, imposed himself on Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the staunch supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in a post via Twitter, alleged that Tinubu did not win the 2023 election.

According to her, the former governor of Lagos State crudely rigged the election to get himself imposed on Nigerians.

She added that a ‘stolen mandate’ does not bring any sense of fulfillment which is the reason supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are always restless.

Yesufu wrote: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the 2023 election and crudely rigged it to get himself imposed on Nigerians. That’s the issue that no matter how much you cry on my TL, you cannot forget.

“A stolen mandate doesn’t bring any sense of fulfilment, and reason you are restless here.”

Reacting to the post, Bashir Ahmad taunted Aisha Yesufu, asserting that Peter Obi knows that Tinubu is the democratically elected president.

He tweeted: “The good thing is that even Peter Obi, your supreme commander, knows Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his democratically elected President”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are yet to publicly congratulate Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The duo decided to head to the election petition tribunal to challenge the result of the election.