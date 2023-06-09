A Former PDP Governor Acting Like A Bus Conductor – Daniel Bwala

A spokesperson for the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has claimed that a former Governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now goes to the Presidential Villa on daily basis.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Thursday night, Bwala, who refused to name the former governor, said his frequent visit to the State House is like that of a “bus conductor.”

The PDP chieftain stated that the former governor will soon inflict the Bola Tinubu administration with his toxic equity, fairness and justice comments.

He wrote: “There is a former governor of the PDP that frequents Presidential Vila daily like a bus conductor. He will soon inflict the administration with his toxic equity, fairness and Justice poison.”

This development comes hours after former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other members of the G-5 met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

From G-5 To G-Strings, Hustler United – Sowore Blasts Wike Over Meeting With Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) in the last election, Omoyele Sowore, has berated Wike and other members of the G-5 over their recent meeting with President Tinubu.

Reacting to the meeting via a tweet on Thursday, Sowore stated that Wike and his cohorts were trying to hustle for appointments.

He insisted that the governor is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence.