What Tinubu Said After Meeting State Governors At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has expressed happiness over the meeting with Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF).

Naija News reported that the President met with the governors at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, led by their Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, President Tinubu said he had the honor of meeting with the governors and urged them to promote unity and cooperation between the States and the Federal Government.

Tinubu said it is his belief that to conquer the nation’s long-standing challenges such as poverty and underdevelopment, the governors must collaborate with his government for the progress and well-being of the nation.

He said: “Earlier today at the State House, I had the honor of meeting with the governors of all the states of our country, led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

“At the meeting, I urged unity and cooperation amongst the States and the Federal Government.

“It is my belief that to conquer our nation’s long-standing challenges such as poverty and underdevelopment, we must collaborate as occupants of one great house for the progress and well-being of our nation.”