Video Of PDP G-5 Arriving Aso Rock For Meeting With Tinubu

The video of the defunct aggrieved Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, popularly known as G5 Governors, arriving at the Presidential Villa, Abuja has surfaced.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftains arrived at the State House around 4:21 pm and headed directly to the President’s office for a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The group is made up of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde; former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The group is considered to have been friendly with President Tinubu and contributed to his electoral victory in February.

Although the reason for the visit is yet to be known, it is believed PDP stalwarts would be seeking to take advantage of their cordial relationship with the President to gain political capital.

The G-5 governors were previously noted for working against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election.

Makinde and Wike have frequented the Villa a couple of times in the last few days.

