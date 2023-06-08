Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 8th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 8th June 2023

State Governors on Wednesday expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidy payments in the country and other early policy initiatives of the administration.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The governors, who took turns to speak when the President hosted members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), led by its chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, at the State House, expressed happiness with the President’s subsidy-removal decision, all-inclusive leadership and statesmanship.

They congratulated President Tinubu for tackling the fuel subsidy behemoth, promising to work with him to ameliorate the short-term impact of the decision.

President Tinubu had earlier called on the governors to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the menace of poverty in the country, saying the level of impoverishment was unacceptable.

The President advised the political leaders to downplay their differences and jointly focus on alleviating the sufferings and pains of the people.

A former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume, has been sworn in as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that Akume was sworn in on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The swearing-in happened at a brief ceremony, where Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of some dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume, among others.

Recall that Akume served under the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The Ninth House of Representatives has on Wednesday held its valedictory session in Abuja.

Naija News reports that at the session, the Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, who was recently appointed Chief of Staff (CoS) by President Bola Tinubu, bid the lawmakers farewell ahead of the assumption of his new role on June 14.

The Speaker, in his farewell message, recalled his journey of 20 years in the House and also appreciated the House for the support.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with major oil marketers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the oil marketers were led to the meeting by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The President’s meeting with the oil marketers comes amid the controversy and protests trailing the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

The President during his inaugural speech had announced the removal of subsidy payment on petrol.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has reportedly directed the National Economic Council (NEC) to commence the intervention process on how to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News gathered that the development was disclosed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday when he led some major oil marketers on a courtesy call to the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the governor, he understands the removal of the fuel subsidy would cause Nigerians some hardship, but the NEC led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has received instructions to start working on how to roll the intervention process.

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has dismissed reports that the Labour Party (LP) tells the union what to do.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Ajaero said the formation of the Labour Party from the NLC does not imply that the party holds any authoritative control over their actions.

He said, “Well, I wouldn’t know wether these issues are informed issues, it it clear to everybody in Nigerian that Labour Party is owned by the NLC and no leader of NLC can deny that.

“But even when this issue of subsidy was analyzed by various presidential candidates, the NLC was clear and I could remember I stated that if the Labour Party candidate went into that, he would even have double punishments from the Labour Movement because that counters our demands that was given to him and the ideology for which the Labour Party was formed.

“The fact that we formed Labour Party does not mean that if it does anything wrong, and is an insult to say that Labour Party is now dictating for NLC that formed it? That is the worst insult anybody can say.

A former Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Abdul Ningi, has claimed that sixty-seven senators-elect are backing the Senate Presidency ambition of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Recall that Yari has insisted on running for the office of Senate President despite the All Progressives Congress (APC) choosing a former Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the nation’s number three position.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Ningi said more Senators are still coming to join Yari’s camp to increase the numbers of senators elect.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is a member of Yari’s campaign, said senators-elect should be allowed to choose their leaders.

The petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar against the victory of President Bola Tinubu was again stalled in court on Wednesday.

Naija News understands Wednesday’s hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had to be brought to an abrupt end following the objection from the respondents who claimed the petitioners’ decision to call witnesses whose statements were served on them late.

Earlier during proceedings, the petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) tendered bundles of copies of Forms EC8B from 11 Local Government Areas in Kogi States, which were admitted by the court after the respondents registered their objection but promised to provide reasons later.

However, when Uche moved to call some subpoenaed witnesses, the lawyers to the respondents – Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akin Olujinmi (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), all kicked against the move.

They complained that the witnesses’ written statements, filed by the petitioners, were served on them just a few minutes before the commencement of Wednesday’s proceedings and therefore sought time to study the statements and seek clarifications from their clients.

This development forced the court to postpone further hearing till Thursday.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joseph Ajaero, has responded to criticism about the suspension of the union’s planned nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Ajaero, while speaking on the morning show of the AIT, blamed Nigerians and the general public for the reason the strike was suspended, Naija News learnt.

According to him, ”The problem is that Nigerians are very docile. Protests must not only be led by NLC, what about 130 million Nigerians in multi-dimension poverty, can’t they come out to protest?”

While calling out some Civil Society Organisations (CSO) for blaming the LabourUnion for suspending the strike, the NLC boss submitted that the other reason for halting the strike was to demonstrate to the outside world that NLC is a law-abiding organisation after the federal government acquired a restraining order from the National Industrial Court (NIC) for this purpose.

Speaking further, Ajaero cited how the military junta under former President Ibrahim Babangida proscribed NLC, but Nigerians including Student Unions of higher institutions in Nigeria mobilised and protested until the federal government succumbed.

The European Council is the EU institution that outlines the political direction and priorities of the European Union.

In a statement released by the Director of Information to the President, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Tinubu underlined the necessity for Africa’s friends and development partners, like the EU, to join efforts in tackling severe poverty across the continent.

President Tinubu specifically highlighted the importance of addressing security challenges in areas such as Lake Chad and coastal regions.

He emphasized that his administration is prioritizing these issues and is committed to taking all necessary measures to resolve them.

The Nigerian leader assured that he would continue to maintain communication with the European Union and its member states.

On the other hand, Michel reaffirmed the Council’s dedication to strengthening cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Recognizing Nigeria’s significant role in the EU and the global community, Michel urged President Tinubu to persist in collaborating with the EU across all relevant areas.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, as a fraud.

The spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Baba-Ahmed said Nigerian politicians are using religion to destroy Nigeria’s political system and are poisoning the faith of Nigerians using religion.

The NEF spokesman added that the North did not benefit from the Muhammadu Buhari administration, even though he was a Muslim president for eight years.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.