Shehu Sani Lists Four High Profile Pastors Killed In Kaduna Under El-Rufai’s Gov’t

Former lawmaker of the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has labelled Kaduna State former Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as a religious bigot.

In a Twitter post on Thursday morning, Sani shared photos of four renowned Christian clerics in Kaduna who were killed by terrorists under El-Rufai’s administration.

The former lawmaker noted that El-Rufai never condemned the killing of the clerics, nor did he pay the family of the deceased condolence over the sad events.

“Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these High profile Clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state,and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence Or even speak personally on the tragedies. If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’, I’ll coin it,” Sani tweeted.

See a screengrab of the Twitter post below:

Naija News understands Senator Sani’s assertion is coming amid backlash on El-Rufai after a video of him promoting a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna and Nigeria surfaced on the internet.

The Governor of Kaduna State, had in the video where he spoke in the Hausa language, told the audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it will continue for a long time.

El-Rufai also stated that the victory of President Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.