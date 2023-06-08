Rivers Not A Christian State – Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Slams Gov Fubara

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has lampooned Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, for asserting that the state is a Christian domain.

Naija News recalls that Fubara, a few days following his inauguration as Rivers State Governor on May 29th, declared that his administration would 'stay strong to Christian values' and 'govern the state with the fear of God'.

"Rivers State is a Christian State, and God is our foundation. We shall govern with the fear of God and stay strong to our Christian values of trust, faith, love, care and sacrifice," Fubara said while unveiling his official portrait.

The governor’s comment has since, received a barrage of reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting also, Dokubo took to his Facebook page to slam Fubara, stating that he started his term on the wrong footing.

According to Dokubo, the comment by the incumbent governor goes against the principles of inclusivity and religious freedom. Dokubo maintained that Fubara lacked the authority to declare the state a Christian one unilaterally.

“I am using this medium to advise the governor, Sim Fubara, to better retract the statement.

“I want him to know that Rivers state is not and will never be a Christian state. With such a statement, I can say that the Governor is starting on a wrong footing,” Dokubo said.