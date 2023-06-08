Police Parade 40 Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers, Others In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday paraded no fewer than 40 criminal suspects arrested for various crimes.

While addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Abeokuta yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, said the suspects were apprehended both within and outside the state for involvement in cultism, murder and armed robbery.

Oladimeji said Michael Bob, Abdul Omotoyosi and Adeshina Idris were arrested for conspiracy, armed robbery and stealing.

The Police Commissioner explained further that the suspects were arrested in Mushin, Lagos State while a stolen Toyota car was recovered during the operation.

The command operatives also arrested one Austin Omoh for allegedly partaking in an armed robbery incident in the state but was arrested in Maroko, Lagos State.

Oladimeji said a stolen Toyota Sequoia SUV with number plate AAA 631 HX was recovered from him. The CP added that the police arrested one Wasiu Odubote for shop breaking and stealing in Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode.

He said Odubote and his gang members broke into a spare parts shop on Old Ondo Road, adding that the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer and his team led to his arrest.

He said other gang members managed to escape while a tricycle with number plate GBE 144VX was recovered.

He also paraded Adedapo Taiwo, Arogundade Idowu, Noah Jogunom, and James Abiodun who were arrested in Kobape, Abeokuta, for allegedly planning to disrupt the inauguration of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun’s second term.

According to him, the suspects were found in possession of a Barreta pistol, live ammunition and charms.

He added, “Also, in Atan-Ijebu, four suspects identified as Onasanya Opeoluwa, Friday Daniel, Otuneye Samuel and Ayanbade Owolabi were arrested for their involvement in cultism.

“The police recovered a locally-made double-barrel gun, a locally-made short gun, an axe, a dagger, a jack knife and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“In the same vein, the police also apprehended Akindele Femi, Abodurin Afeez and Ishola Ayorinde for their affiliation with different cult groups and engagement in criminal activities.”

Also, one Sulaiman Ajagunjeun and Opeyemi Adesegun in Itoko were arrested for their alleged involvement in cult-related fights, and they reportedly confessed to being members of the Aiye confraternity.

Speaking on the increasing cases of cultism in the state, Oladimeji said the command will always go after the suspects.