Photos: Toke Makinwa Announces Sister’s Pregnancy After 6 Years Of Marriage

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has taken to social media to jubilate over the pregnancy news of her younger sister, Busayo.

Naija News reports that Toke’s sister got married to Norwegian lover, Stian Fossengen, in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2017.

Taking to her Instagram story, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Toke Makinwa shared an adorable maternity photoshoot of her sister, stressing the new testimony has left her in awe of God.

According to the thespian, God has remembered her sister, parted the red sea, and broken the walls of Jericho.

She wrote: “This testimony has me in awe of God. I can’t wait to share it. The lord has remembered me. The lord has parted the red sea. The Lord has broken the walls of Jericho”

My Husband Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa has opened up on how she was able to cope with the situation of her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, impregnating his ex-girlfriend.

Naija News reports that Toke during the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, ‘Toke Moments’ said she got devastated when she learnt the pregnancy was nine months.

Recall in 2015, the thespian separated from her husband, Ayida, however, the marriage was officially dissolved in court in 2017.

According to the media personality, her job was the only consolation as she insisted on going to work despite being emotionally downcast about her husband’s infidelity.

Toke said her boss also advised her to leave work but she said she could cope because she has learned to avoid missing emotions with work.