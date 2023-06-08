Photos: Boss Mustapha Hands Over Officially To Akume

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has officially handed over documents of office to the new SGF, George Akume.

Naija News gathered that Mustapha handed over on Wednesday at the SGF office located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in Akume as the new SGF at the council chamber.

It was learnt that Mustapha after handing over the documents to Akume said he prepared a handing-over note, which essentially covers a general overview of the structure and functions of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to him, the OSGF comprises five offices headed by Permanent Secretaries as well as directly responsible for the supervision of 16 Agencies domiciled in the Presidency.

“It provides a guide on the activities of the Office and highlights pending matters requiring the attention of the in-coming Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the former SGF told his successor.

Below are some photos from the handing over: