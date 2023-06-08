Peter Obi Sends Message To Agbakoba On 70th Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Obi sent the congratulatory message to the former NBA Chairman in a statement released via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The former Governor of Anambra State also celebrated Agbakoba on his many achievements and giant strides, especially in the legal profession, that have decorated his life.

He also commended the senior lawyer for continuing to use his position for the advancement of the cause of humanity, and speaking out against the abuse of office, and disregard for the rule of law.

He wrote: “I most sincerely congratulate my very elder brother, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, I celebrate with you on your 70th birthday. I also celebrate your many achievements and giant strides, especially in the legal profession, that have decorated your life.

“As a human rights activist, you have continued to use your position for the advancement of the cause of humanity. You have always spoken out against the abuse of office, disregard for the rule of law, judicial contempt, and other societal ills that pervades our nation.

“As you have ascended unto the 7th floor, I pray that God Almighty grants you more healthy, fruitful, and happy years.”