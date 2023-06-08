PDP Reveals Final Stand On Producing 10th National Assembly Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday revealed that it has a plan and agenda concerning those that would emerge as principal officers in the 10th National Assembly.

The major opposition party declared that it is working with other opposition parties in the National Assembly to present a formidable front regarding the emergence of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

This was made known by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba while addressing a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Ologunagba however stopped short of confirming if the PDP would be fielding candidates for the positions, stating that the party would prefer to keep its card to its chest until Tuesday when the new National Assembly has been inaugurated.

In what appears like a swipe against the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has preferred candidates for the NASS leadership, the PDP spokesperson said it is important for the lawmakers to be allowed to choose their leaders, arguing that the parliament, being the symbol of democracy, must be protected from anti-democratic forces.

“With regard to the current race for the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together to form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the ongoing and claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest. Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally,” he said.

The PDP chieftain further accused the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to frsutrate the various Election Petition Tribunals across the country.

“INEC is seeking to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice,” Ologunagba said.

He also condemned the reported attacks on PDP members at Election Petition Tribunal premises in Ogun, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States, saying it “is a ploy by the APC to instill fear in the judiciary so as to derail the cause of justice.”

In view of the alleged attacks, the PDP demanded the immediate transfer of the Ogun and Nasarawa States’ Election Tribunals to Abuja for the purpose of safety and justice.