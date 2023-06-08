PDP G5 Reveal Reason For Meeting With Tinubu

The defunct aggrieved Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as G5, have revealed the reason behind their visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that the G5 were in the Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with the President.

Disclosing the purpose of their visit to the Presidential Villa, the G5 said it was to reinforce their commitment to fairness, justice and equity in the country.

The G5 group is made up of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde; former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue). They are noted for working against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking after their closed-door meeting with the President, Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they came to let Tinubu know that they stood with him for fairness.

Makinde noted that “Nation-building is a difficult task, you have to keep evaluating what you are doing, where you are going, so we have to keep seeing the President to let him know what is happening and for this evening, the G5 (the Integrity Group), we came to let the President know what we stood for; fairness, justice and equity and we haven’t changed.

“We’re going towards Mr President coming with us on the route for fairness, for justice and for equity in Nigeria.”