PDP Dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti Executive Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the dissolution of the party’s executive committee in Ebonyi and Ekiti State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

According to him, the NWC approved the dissolution of the two states’ executive after extensive deliberations and consultations. A development he said was in pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)€ of the Constitution of the party (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi and Ekiti States respectively to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” Ologunagba said.

Meanwhile, member representing Ganye Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhassan Hammanjoda, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain announced his defection to the umbrella camp in a letter he signed and presented on the floor of the house during Wednesday’s plenary, Naija News reports.

Hammanjoda explained in the letter read by the speaker of the house, Aminu Iya Abbas, that his defection followed consultation, self-conviction and the backing of his supporters.

The lawmaker noted that the incumbent administration of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is providing exemplary leadership in Adamawa State, a development he supports.

Alhassan, who bid farewell to his former party, thanked them for their support and the opportunity given to him to serve the people of his constituency for eight years.

In his remark, while welcoming Hammanjoda to the ruling PDP in the state, Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas charged the politician to continue supporting the party.