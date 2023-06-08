Orji Kalu Took Away My Convoy On The Day Of My Inauguration As Deputy Governor, Gave It To His Wife – Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe has narrated how his convoy was taken away from him on the day he was inaugurated as the Deputy Governor of Abia State back in 1999.

According to the lawmaker, his convoy was given to the wife of Orji Uzor Kalu who was inaugurated as the Abia State Governor on the same day, at the same venue.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Abaribe said he and his wife had to scramble into a relative’s vehicle to take them away from the inauguration venue to the event centre for lunch.

He added that upon resumption to office on Monday, he confronted Kalu about the development.

“I was sitting at the podium in Umuahia stadium, there was a flashback, I remembered exactly what happened to me as a deputy governor.”

“I went to shake the now deputy governor, Emetu, and I looked at him and I just laughed you know why? On the day I was sworn in, I took the oath first, the governor, Kalu, took the oath, after everything was done and we were to go to Okpara auditorium for lunch, I couldn’t find my vehicle.

“The vehicle was given to me by the departing colonel Obi, a convoy, and we stood there, I and my wife, and we were looking, where is the convoy? Eventually, we managed to scramble into a relative’s vehicle to take us to the event centre.

“We found out that from the field there, somebody had given instruction for the convoy to move and that they were no longer my convoy and it was now designated as the convoy of the wife of the governor.

“When I confronted the governor the next Monday, I said what happened? he said “I didn’t know, they just told me it is my wife’s convoy and I said ok, let them move it. This is the kind of things that people see in politics.

“There are two ways to react; you lie back and take it or you strongly protest and then you are tagged a trouble maker,” Abaribe narrated.