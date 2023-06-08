North Central Governors Visit Tinubu’s SGF, Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, applauded the North Central Governors’ Forum for their display of unity during their visit following his swearing-in ceremony conducted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He spoke highly of the gesture during a meeting with the governors in his office.

Expressing gratitude for their visit, Akume noted that such solidarity would motivate him to make more significant strides for the nation.

He remarked, “I thank my fellow brothers from the North Central Zone, who in their wisdom decided to pay this courtesy call on one of their own. When you see people very close to you coming around you, then you know that sky is the limit.”

The Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule congratulated the SGF on his new role and assured him that the North Central Governors would extend all necessary support for his success.

The group of visitors included the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba.

They were led by their chairman, Governor Abdullahi Sule.