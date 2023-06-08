Nollywood Actress Who Begged For Car Finally Gets One (Video)

Popular Yoruba actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as Iya Gbonkan, has received a brand new car days after begging for one.

Naija News reported that the 64-year-old thespian, who appears majorly in Yoruba movies, in a viral video said that despite being famous and working in the industry for years, she is yet to have a car of her own.

Iya Gbonkan stressed that she still uses public transport to move around, pleading with her followers to celebrate her with a new car while she is still alive and not when she is dead.

In a video sighted online, Iya Gbonkan was seen test driving her new car whilst expressing gratitude to her fans for the new car gifted to her.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, Iya Gbonkan expressed appreciation and prayed for those who had supported her after crying out online.

Speaking in Yoruba, the actress said, “I’m thankful and I don’t have power, you are my backbone, you will not get tired. My matter will not get you tired and you will not indebted to the good thing you are doing to me. In the name of God, you will have enough to spend. You will not have pain and in the name of God, you will not go blind”

According to an Instagram user who shared the video, the movie star has so far received over N5 million from fans and a Nigerian clergy who watched the video.

The post reads, “Few days ago, Actress Iya Gbonkan appealed to her fans in a viral video to celebrate her when she is still alive by buying her a car.

“Pastor Gabriel watched the video, put a call through to her and paid her a visit in Osogbo. He made an arrangement immediately by sourcing for funds from kind-hearted people all over the world so mama’s dream could come to pass.

“As at this morning, over 5 million has been donated for mama for her car and housing project. Actress Abeni Agbon and Actress Tamotiye who lived nearby also came to pay a visit and 500K was donated to them each. God bless everyone who donated.”