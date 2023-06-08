Nollywood Actor, Saidi Balogun Mourns

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has announced the demise of his younger sister, in a social media post on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Naija News reports that the popular Yoruba actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of a dark image with candle alongside his sister’s picture.

The movie star said he is grateful to have shared a womb with the deceased and she will forever live in his heart.

He wrote: ʾ”innā lillāh wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna. With great sadness in my heart, I mourn the passing away of my lovely younger sister, Idiat Balogun Aminu.

“I am grateful to God that I shared womb with you, Idiat. You will forever live in my heart and mind. Rest on my dear. I will miss you”

Nigerian Reverend Slams Mercy Chinwo

In other news, a popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has been called out by a Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma for reportedly charging N10 million to perform in churches.

Speaking during a recent service, Father Oluoma, while decrying how religious worship has become costly, berated gospel musicians who demand huge payments to perform in a place of worship.

Citing Mercy Chinwo as an example, the cleric, in a viral video, reiterated that the singer might charge N10m as a performance fee in churches.

He said: “We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay her? How much does a gospel artiste of Mercy Chinwo’s status charge to come to an event or in a Church, it has reached N10m now.

“This is the tragedy that we have turned Christianity into, that an artiste will come to a church and lead in ten minutes praise and worship for N10m, N5m. So if that particular artiste doesn’t sing Jesus you love me too much, that means God didn’t love you too much?