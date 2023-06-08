Nigerian Air: This Embarrassment Is Too Much, Did We Not Tell You It Is A Scam? – Rufai Oseni

Popular TV host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to the declaration from the House of Representatives stating that the launch of the Nigerian Air is a fraud.

Naija News recalls that the House of Rep had on Tuesday stated that report of the Airline launch was untrue.

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, declared the launch of Nigeria Air a fraud after the major stakeholders in the deal between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines denied knowledge of the launch.

The Ministry of Aviation claimed Nigeria Air was only unveiled and not launched, which the committee dismissed as an attempt to divert the lawmakers’ attention.

Members of the committee were shocked when NAMA disclosed that the aircraft bearing Nigerian colours was on a chartered flight to Nigeria.

Reacting to the reports via Twitter, Oseni stated that when he initially said the Airline launch was a scam people claimed that he hated Nigeria.

He wrote “We told them that Nigeria Air was a scam from the start, they said we hate Nigeria.Hahahahah. This embarrassment is too much, so where is the plane now. I got unconfirmed reports that the plane carried passengers for the real owners out of Nigeria that day.”