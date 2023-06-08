More Details Emerge As Wase, Jaji Shun Tinubu’s Meeting With Lawmakers, APC Govs

More details have emerged from the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and senators-elect and state governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader met the lawmakers and APC chieftains on Wednesday night at the Presidential Villa ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

However, while aspirants for the Speakership, Muktar Betara, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Miriam Onuoha and Sada Soli, were present at the meeting, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji, who were also vying for the seat were conspicuously absent despite being invited, Naija News learnt.

Sharing details about the meeting, a returning member-elect who attended the meeting, Engineer Sani Bala (APC, Kano), told journalists that President Tinubu was straight with his points.

According to him, the President was emphatic on what he wanted the lawmakers to do, which is to support the candidates of the party in the Senate and House of Representatives to assume the leadership of the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

“It was done in 40 minutes. The President was clear, he urged us to unite and work for the party’s candidates. The party chairman and others that spoke at the meeting reiterated the same call for us to forge a common front.

“They both told us the fact that if we don’t unite, we may end up having a divided Assembly, which will not augur well for the President and the nation. That was what happened at the meeting we held with the President,” Daily Trust quoted the lawmaker saying.

Tinubu also reportedly admonished the lawmakers to support the candidates endorsed by the ruling party for the leadership positions at the Senate and House of Representatives, reiterating that the success of his administration depends on whether or not he gets it right with the leadership of the National Assembly.