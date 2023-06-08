Gist
List Of State Governors At Meeting With Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with 23 state governors of the Federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the State House in Abuja.
Naija News reports that members of the governors’ forum were led to the meeting by their Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.
However, the Governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Sokoto, and Niger States were absent from the meeting.
Below is the list of governors at the meeting with the President.
- AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Kwara State
- Hope Uzodinma – Imo State
- Seyi Makinde – Oyo State
- Alex Otti – Abia State
- Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa State
- Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State
- Douye Diri – Bayelsa State
- Hyacinth Alia – Benue State
- Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State
- Francis Nwifuru – Ebonyi State
- Peter Mbah – Enugu State
- Umar Namadi – Jigawa State
- Abba Kabir – Kano State
- Nasiru Idris – Kebbi State
- Yahaya Bello – Kogi State
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State
- Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State
- Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State
- Ademola Adeleke – Osun State
- Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State
- Siminialayi Fubara – Rivers State
- Kefas Agbu – Taraba State
- Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State