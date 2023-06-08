List Of State Governors At Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with 23 state governors of the Federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that members of the governors’ forum were led to the meeting by their Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

However, the Governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Sokoto, and Niger States were absent from the meeting.

Below is the list of governors at the meeting with the President.