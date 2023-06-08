Connect with us

List Of State Governors At Meeting With Tinubu

2 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with 23 state governors of the Federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that members of the governors’ forum were led to the meeting by their Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

However, the Governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Sokoto, and Niger States were absent from the meeting.


Below is the list of governors at the meeting with the President.

    1. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Kwara State
    2. Hope Uzodinma – Imo State
    3. Seyi Makinde – Oyo State
    4. Alex Otti – Abia State
    5. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa State
    6. Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State
    7. Douye Diri – Bayelsa State
    8. Hyacinth Alia – Benue State
    9. Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State
    10. Francis Nwifuru – Ebonyi State
    11. Peter Mbah – Enugu State
    12. Umar Namadi – Jigawa State
    13. Abba Kabir – Kano State
    14. Nasiru Idris – Kebbi State
    15. Yahaya Bello – Kogi State
    16. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State
    17. Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State
    18. Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State
    19. Ademola Adeleke – Osun State
    20. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State
    21. Siminialayi Fubara – Rivers State
    22. Kefas Agbu – Taraba State
    23. Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State
