Lagos Sues MC Oluomo’s Ex-lover, Ehi Over Tax Evasion

The Lagos State Government has charged the former lover of Lagos transport union leader Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, Ehi Ogbebor with failure to file tax returns.

The state, on June 5, instituted a 12-count charge against her before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at TBS after accusing her of refusing to pay personal income tax to the Internal Revenue Service within the time stipulated by law since 2014 till date.

The prosecutor, Ade Alli told Justice Adesanya on Monday that the case was a matter of tax and he had a motion for substituted service.

While moving the motion of notice dated May 10, 2023, Alli told the court that the prosecution was seeking an order from the court to effect substituted service on the defendant.

He said, “We seek the leave of this court for substituted service to paste the notice on the last known address of the defendant at Plot 59, Fola Osibo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.”

Justice Adesanya granted the prayer and added that the substituted service should be served on the defendant.

The judge adjourned the case to October 26, 2023 for trial.