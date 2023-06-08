‘I Am Officially Divorced’ – Wife Of Davido’s Cousin Puts Out Diamond Wedding Rings For Giveaway

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, has announced she is officially divorced from her husband.

Naija News recalls that the couple had been involved in a messy fight, Korth also called out Rambo on social media and accused him of being a deadbeat father.

She also accused him of cheating, taking money from her without paying back, and owing the hospital where their baby was delivered in the USA.

In a video that surfaced online, Korth said she is officially divorced and would like to give her engagement and wedding rings to anyone who is getting married soon.

She added that anyone who is interested should send her a message.

Sina Rambo Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Wife

Meanwhile, Sina Rambo recently took to his Instagram to share photos from his daughter’s first birthday party with his estranged wife, Heidi Korth.

The birthday party was also attended by his brother, B-Red, and Sypro.

Sharing photos from the party, Rambo wrote; “Lola’s 1st Bday was too much fun. Thank you to everyone who came out to show my pikin love.

“She means the world to me! She too fine, too get swag, blue eyes , sabee dance and so sweet and brilliant to baby Lola Adeleke daddies Big Girl. Thank you @spyro__official for your dope performance my g 4 life! Thank you lord for Grace”