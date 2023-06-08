How Did This Get Here – Tega Dominic Condemns Trending Video Of Naira Marley’s Daughter

Former Big Brother housemate, Tega Dominic has reacted to a video of one of Naira Marley’s daughters speaking about her father’s wealth.

In the video, the Soapy crooner’s 8-year-old daughter is seen bragging about her father’s wealth.

The viral clip which was shared on Instagram showed the little girl saying her dad is richer than other people’s fathers.

According to her, other children were probably excited the first time their father had £100, however, she told them to keep their excitement in check because her father has more money.

According to her, “My dad is richer than any of your dads so watch out because my dad is richer than your dad, don’t be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had £100 you were very excited, don’t be too excited, my dad has more money.”

Watch the video below,

Commenting on the video, Tega Dominic as well as other netizens insisted that it was insensitive to share the video online.

She wrote “Wrong on all levels, how did this even get on here.”