The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made his first appointment days after the inauguration of his second term in office.

Naija News gathered that the governor reappointed his former Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, and Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, to their former roles.

The governor also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin as the Secretary to the State Government.

Details later…