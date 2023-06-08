Football Events In Senegal Suspended Indefinitely Over Protest

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has declared that domestic football has been suspended until further notice due to the ongoing violent protests in Senegal.

There have been endless riots in Senegal since a week ago after an opposition leader Ousmane Sonko received a two-year prison sentence.

Authorities in Senegal have reported that at least 16 people, including two security forces, have been killed as of Thursday, June 8, due to the ongoing violent protest.

A statement from FSF read, “All football competitions are suspended until further notice throughout the national territory,” adding that the decision was the result of a government order.

The current African champions who will take on Benin Republic away on June 17, have already qualified for the Ivory Coast’s 2024 Africa Cup of Nations and are unaffected by the suspension of football activities.

But the Senegalese first division football league and other lower leagues have been suspended indefinitely. Before the suspension of football activities, AS Académie Génération Foot are four points ahead of second-place Diambars with five rounds of games remaining.

Also, Men’s, women’s, and youth FA Cup games, whose knockout stages were originally slated to take place from June 21 to June 25, are among the other football events that could be halted if the violent protest persists.