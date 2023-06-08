Fani-Kayode Under Fire For Defending El-Rufai On Muslim Dominance Comment

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, is under fire over his defense of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on a controversial comment.

Naija News reported that Fani-Kayode had defended El-Rufai over a viral video of him on the internet where he spoke on Muslim-Muslim tickets in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

In the video, the former governor, who spoke in the Hausa language, noted that their plan for the last eight years in Kaduna is to maintain a political leadership of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

While asserting that there was no Christian that could say that he or they were marginalized, El-Rufai said the ruling party’s plot is to remain in power with a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the next 20 years.

According to the former governor, by then the Christians would have come to the realization of the reality of Muslim-Muslim leadership in the state and in the country.

In a Twitter thread, however, on Thursday morning, Fani-Kayode said El-Rufai is not a religious bigot, Muslim fundamentalist, terrorist, fascist, or jihadist, as many have called him.

The former minister added that he worked closely with him under two administrations and he was never any of the names he is labeled with at the moment.

Fani-Kayode described El-Rufai as a down-to-earth, practical, pragmatic politician who speaks his mind boldly, who is deeply calculating and courageous, and who knows and understands the game of thrones and the art of acquiring and wielding power very well.

However, many Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to berate the former minister for defending El-Rufai, whom he had described as a religious bigot in the past.

See some of the reactions below.

